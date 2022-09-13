| Secunderabad Fire Tragedy Toll Goes Up To 8 Ktr Announces Ex Gratia

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:18 AM, Tue - 13 September 22

Police said over 20 people were residing in the rooms, with a few guests suffering burn injuries while some suffocated because of thick smoke. A few others jumped from building to save themselves and suffered injuries.

Hyderabad: The toll in last night’s blaze in an electric bike showroom in Secunderabad has gone up to eight.

Meanwhile, IT Minister KT Rama Rao expressed grief over the accident and said the State government had decided to give an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the persons who were killed in the incident.

Home Minister Mohd.Mahmood Ali and Cinematography Minister T.Srinivas Yadav had visited the spot last night.

Breaking News: A fire incident in an electric bikes showroom in Secunderabad. Many people are trapped in a lodge which is situated on the upper floor of the same building. pic.twitter.com/aM05QlEsxq — Naseer Giyas (@NaseerGiyas) September 12, 2022