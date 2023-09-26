Air India set to introduce new uniforms for crew

There was no official comment from Air India, which had changed the uniforms of the crew back in 2015 when the carrier was under government control.

By PTI Published Date - 08:34 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

New Delhi: Air India crew might soon be sporting new uniforms that are likely to be introduced at the time of the airline inducting its first wide-body A350 aircraft this year, according to sources.

The move also comes at a time when the airline is into the rebranding exercise and in the process of merging Vistara with itself.

The sources in the know said that finer details about the new uniforms for the crew are yet to be finalised and discussions are going on.

Designer Manish Malhotra is among those who have been roped in to design the new uniforms, one of the sources said.

The source said that the new uniforms are expected to be introduced at the time of inducting A350 aircraft later this year.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.

Loss-making Air India is working on an ambitious transformation plan. Last month, Tata Group-owned Air India unveiled its new brand identity ‘The Vista’ inspired by the peak of the golden window frame that signifies “limitless possibilities” and a new aircraft livery.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing.

Tata Group is also consolidating its airline business wherein AIX Connect is in the process of getting merged with Air India Express while Vistara is merging with Air India.

Tata Group holds a 51 per cent stake in Vistara and the rest is with Singapore Airlines.