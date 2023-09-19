Dwarka minor assault case: Husband of de-rostered IndiGo pilot gets bail

By ANI Published Date - 10:13 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: Delhi’s Dwarka Court on Tuesday granted bail to Vistara ground staff engineer Kaushik Talapatra, husband of the de-rostered IndiGo pilot, after being in custody for two months for allegedly assaulting her minor domestic help in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka.

Kaushik, who was also ground engineering staff with Vistara Airlines, was arrested along with his wife on July 19 this year, on serious allegation of mistreatment and causing hurt and injury to a young girl of 10-year-old whom they had employed in their house as an attendant to take care of their 4 years old infant.

Prior to their arrest the couple was also manhandled and beaten up by a mob outside their house. The Accused was represented through Advocate, Tanveer Ahmed Mir, briefed by a team of lawyers from Karanjawala and Co. Led by Samarjit Pattnaik, Partner along with Advocate Puneet Relan, Principal Associate, Irfan Muzamil, Sr. Associate and Kashish Seth and Tanvi Seth, Associates from the firm.

The bail application was argued on the basis that the accused has been in custody for the last two months, and no recovery is to be affected by the accused.

It was also argued that the accused is working as an aircraft maintenance engineer, in Vistara Airlines and is not involved in any other criminal case.

It was further argued that the injury on the victim as per MLC was simple injury, the only serious offence was under the provision of Section 370 IPC which is regarding trafficking of a person, though, from the facts of the case, the offence of trafficking was not made out as the child was handed over by the parents to the applicant and his wife.

It was also argued that the 4-year infant of the applicant suffered from certain serious medical conditions for which personal parental care was essential, and it was imperative that the applicant should be enlarged on bail to take care of his son. It was also submitted that the co-accused has already been granted bail, therefore on the ground of parity, the accused should also be granted bail.

The Court after hearing the counsel for the applicant as well as the state decided to grant bail to the accused on furnishing of bail bond and on conditions that the applicant will not contact the victim and his family or indulge in any other similar offence, or leave India without permission of Court, along with minor other conditions.