Thursday, August 19, 2021
Airline major IndiGo’s UAE bound flights cancelled for a week

By IANS
Published: 19th Aug 2021 11:02 am
New Delhi: Airline major IndiGo’s UAE bound flights have been cancelled for a week.

Industry insiders alleged that the airline ferried few passengers, who violated travel testing norms for entering the UAE.

The airline in a statement said that all flights to the gulf country have been cancelled due to operational issues

“Due to operational issues, all IndiGo flights to UAE stand cancelled till August 24, 2021,” the airline said in a statement.

“We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations,” the statement further said.

