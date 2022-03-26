Airshow in Hyderabad mesmerises enthusiasts

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:47 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

By Sruthi Kuruganti

Hyderabad: The Begumpet Airport was bustling with visitors to Wings India 2022 on Saturday. From delegates to high-fliers to selfie-crazy to knowledge enthusiasts, hundreds of people came from across cities to watch Asia’s largest Civil Aviation Exhibition.

The event is organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India (MoCA) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) jointly, with the theme of the event this year being ‘India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry’.

Visitors were enthralled by the spectacular air show put up by Team Sarang. Many first-time visitors and kids enjoyed the performance.

“This is the first time I’m coming here. We even saw the model flights on display. This live experience of the air show they put on with three choppers was majestic. My kids and I thoroughly enjoyed it and would love to come back,” said J Chamundeshwari, a visitor.

Visitors felt that the show was not only entertaining but also very informative. Jashua, a student from Hindustan University, Chennai, said that the exhibition made him understand planes in a better sense.

“Aviation is not our territory, but we (humans) are invading it, so we must be cautious and learn everything about it. By coming here, we can see and understand how the Industry is working,” he says. “We are here to experience the wonders of flights and flying, looking at it just makes you happy,” he adds.

The crowds were drawn to the exhibit area, which had both private and government aviation stalls. “The exhibitions help in good interactions with people involved in aviation. I aspire to be a pilot but can’t afford it. I didn’t know there was an organization like the Indian Women Pilot Association to help people like me. I just now enrolled in and I’m looking forward to pursuing a career in aviation,” said T Vaishnavi, a student and aviation enthusiast.

There were also food and memorabilia stalls. At the memorabilia stall, which was the most crowded, people lined up to buy t-shirts, badges, tiny helicopters, and masks. Toy planes and t-shirts were in high demand.

The four-day event is open to the public on Sunday too. Tickets are available online on BookMyShow and physically at the Begumpet Airport.

