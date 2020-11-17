Aishwarya Rajesh, Nikhil Siddharth take up Green India Challenge

Actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Nikhil Siddharth got added to the list of celebrities who took part in the Green India Challenge.

Hyderabad: Accepting the challenge from actor Sushanth, Aishwarya planted saplings at Madhapur here in the city on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Aishwarya stressed the need for green patches on the city landscape as they serve as lung spaces to maintain ecological balance.

“Greenery has been dwindling considerably in cities like Hyderabad. So it is high time for us to react on the issues concerning ecosystems. Planting trees would improve oxygen we breath. I am thankfull to MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for starting such a green intiative.

Not just kickstarting it, he is also successfull in making everyone part of it,” she further said extending the challenge to her fans, friends and family members to continue the chain by planting more and more trees.

Meanwhile, actor Nikhil too accepted Green Challenge from actor Raja Ravindra and planted trees at Avthar Nivas near Gachibowli.

“Like Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision of Haritha Haaram, MP Santosh Kumar is diligently performing his duty to spread green cover. His iniative of ‘Seed Ganesha’ during Ganesh Chathurathi was a massive success.

Green Challenge is being widely accepted and participated across the States and is one of the active intiatives taken up by people of every sections,” he added. Nikhil further nominated Anupama Parameshwaran, Colour Swathi, Avika Gor and his entire crew and cast of his upcoming movie 18 Pages.

