Ajay Jadeja’s mentorship spurs Afghanistan’s performance in 2023 ODI World Cup

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:38 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Hyderabad: The Afghanistan cricket team has put up a spirited performance in the ongoing 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, beating England and Pakistan.

Both England and Pakistan entered the 2023 World Cup as the favourites and were expected to dominate the Afghanistan team. However, they faced defeat at the hands of Afghanistan, causing biggest upsets in the mega event.

With their wins against stronger teams, Afghans have proven that they are no longer considered minnows and can pose a serious threat to other teams on any given day.

Former Indian batsman Ajay Jadeja has played a key role in Afghanistan’s impressive performance in the World Cup against Pakistan. Afghanistan Cricket Board announced Ajay as the mentor of the team considering his familiarity with Indian pitches and conditions.

Despite losing three matches, Afghanistan team has put on a good show since Ajay Jadeja took charge as the mentor of the team. The Afghanistan cricket team is expected to shine further under the former Indian batsman.

Ajay Jadeja holds an impressive record against arch-rivals Pakistan, having scored 892 runs in 40 matches. He also scalped two wickets as a bowler against Pakistan.

Overall, Jadeja played 196 ODI and 15 Test matches, scoring 5359 and 576 runs, respectively. He also captained the Indian side in 15 Test and 13 ODI matches.