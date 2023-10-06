| Former Deceased Chhattisgarh Cop Assumes New Identity In Up Job

Former ‘deceased’ Chhattisgarh cop assumes new identity in UP job

The disclosure came to light five years after Manoj Kumar, also known as Sumit Kumar, successfully secured a position and even received a salary.

By IANS Updated On - 09:34 AM, Fri - 6 October 23

Lucknow: A constable who had been declared a ‘deserter’ by the Chhattisgarh Police managed to join the Uttar Pradesh Police by changing his identity through fake papers.

The revelation was made five years after Manoj Kumar a.k.a Sumit Kumar managed to get selected and even withdraw salary.

Manoj Kumar is an absconder from the armed police of Chhattisgarh. He was later declared dead, based on a fake certificate.

He then applied for a job in Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment board for constable in 2015 and was selected and posted at Mathura.

However, the forgery was revealed after an anonymous letter was received by the SP Mathura and police got the documents re-checked.

According to investigation, it was found that Manoj Kumar was earlier selected in Chhattisgarh armed police and later went on a furlough.

As he did not join the service, the Chhattisgarh Police declared him absconder.

“Manoj was selected in the name of Sumit and so he got a death certificate of Sumit. He then applied afresh with a new name, Manoj Kumar and got selected in the recruitment,” said J.P. Singh, SHO Hussainganj.

Singh said that an FIR has been lodged under the charges of IPC 420 (cheating), IPC 419 (cheating personation), IPC 467 (forgery) and other relevant sections.

Also Read Naxalites claim abduction of police jawan in Chhattisgarh, tribal body appeals for his release