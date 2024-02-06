Ajit Pawar’s faction is real NCP: Election Commission

In an order, the Election Commission also allotted the NCP symbol 'Wall Clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar

New Delhi: The Ajit Pawar faction is the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Election Commission announced on Tuesday, ending months of speculation over the factional fight with his party founder and uncle Sharad Pawar.

In an order, the Election Commission (EC) also allotted the NCP symbol ‘Wall Clock’ to the group led by Ajit Pawar.

The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the commission said.

“The test of majority in the legislative wing found favour in this circumstance of the case, where both groups have found to be working outside the party constitution and the organisational elections,” the poll authority observed.

The EC made a concession to the group led by Sharad Pawar by allowing it a “one-time option” to claim a name for its political outfit and provide three preferences by Wednesday afternoon in view of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

Ajit Pawar had walked away with a majority of NCP MLAs in July last year and supported the BJP-Shiv Sena government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.