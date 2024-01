No dispute in INDIA bloc over convenor’s post: Pawar

During the virtual meeting, the INDIA bloc leaders discussed various aspects of the alliance and the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May.

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asserted that there was no dispute among the INDIA bloc members over appointing its convenor even as he said there was no need to project any face for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls as the leader can be chosen once the results are declared.

He said that during a virtual meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s name was suggested for the post of convenor, but the latter was of the view that a team of party chiefs should be formed and that there is no need to appoint a convenor.

Talking to reporters at Junnar in Pune district after attending the meeting, Pawar said, “There was a suggestion made by the bloc members (during the meeting) that Nitish Kumar be appointed as its convenor, but the latter said that a team of party chiefs should be formed and that there is no need to appoint a convenor.” “There is no need to project one face to seek votes. If elections are announced tomorrow, we can definitely give the country the best option. We will select the leader after the elections and we are confident of providing an alternative,” the NCP president said.

He recalled that Morarji Desai was not projected as the prime ministerial face by the opposition in 1977 and said it was a positive sign that several parties were coming together.

Pawar also said he could not attend the entire virtual meeting as he had some other scheduled engagements.

“Candidates (for the Lok Sabha elections) were not discussed…We will discuss seat-sharing. For the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, seat-sharing was discussed and we will announce once it is finalised,” he said.

The INDIA bloc meeting discussed programmes and policies to be taken up. It was decided that a committee would be formed that would decide on holding joint rallies of the allies all over the country, Pawar added.

He took potshots at PM Modi’s roadshow held in Nashik a day before.

“The prime minister was felicitated multiple times. However, he doesn’t respect the feelings of people there. The Centre is running an anti-farmer policy,” the former Union minister said in a veiled reference to the ban on the export of onions.

On the Ram temple issue, Pawar said, “Nobody opposes the Ram temple in Ayodhya, but the political motive in holding the consecration ceremony in the temple whose construction is not yet complete is being questioned”.