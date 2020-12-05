Akash missile test fire successful

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Indian Air Force has successfully test fired the Akash Missiles last week at Suryalanka test firing range in Andhra Pradesh during the Combat Guided Weapons Firing 2020 exercise to practice different engagement scenarios during conflicts to shoot down enemy planes.

According to a press release issued by the Bharat Dynamics Limited here on Saturday, several test trials have also been done in the past which were successful.

Designed and developed by the DRDO, Akash is one of the most successful, indigenously made missiles inducted into the Indian Army and Air Force. Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is the manufacturer of the Missile.

Akash Missile has the capability to engage aerial threats upto the maximum range of 25 km and upto an altitude of 18 km., operating at a speed range of 1.8 to 2.5 Mach. The Akash Weapon System consisting of Akash Missile along with a complement of Ground Support Equipment is capable of tracking 64 targets in the background and launch 8 missiles against 4 targets simultaneously.

The system is fully automatic with quick response time from target detection to kill. The Open system architecture ensures adaptability to existing and futuristic Air Defence environments. It has high immunity against active and passive jamming and has inbuilt safety features with IFF. The system has a secured mode of communication between combat elements and is self-sufficient in electrical power with in-built power sources.

The missile is used against aerial targets such as helicopters, fighter aircrafts, UAVs etc. The missile has been recently upgraded with a seeker which will facilitate to neutralize targets with less efforts than before. The upgraded version will be capable of engaging with targets at very high altitude locations too.

BDL, along with DRDO is geared up for delivery of Akash Prime to Indian Army with Seeker and high altitude capability. This capability to meet the user requirements has been achieved in a short span of time with the design support of DRDO. India’s thrust towards achieving self-reliance in critical technologies in Defence gave birth to the nation’s ambitious Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP) during the late 80s, in which BDL was nominated as the ‘Prime Production Agency’. Akash is one of the missiles under IGMDP being manufactured by BDL.

The Akash Weapon System has given a boost to the all-round capability enhancement and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces to meet all the contemporary and emerging challenges of negating the enemy’s air threat. BDL has supplied the missile to Indian Army and Indian Air Force and is expecting further orders from the services. The Company is also exploring to offer Akash for export to foreign countries. BDL has already received export leads from some countries expressing interest in procuring the Missile.

