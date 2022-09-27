Akhilesh set to be re-elected as Samajwadi party’s national president

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:58 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

File Photo

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is all set to be re-elected as the party’s national president for the third consecutive term at the party’s national convention on Thursday in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel is also likely to retain his post, SP sources said.

Akhilesh Yadav and Naresh Uttam were elected to the post they are holding at the SP’s national convention in Agra on October 5, 2017.

Earlier, Akhilesh had replaced his father Mulayam Singh Yadav as the SP national president while Naresh Uttam Patel replaced Akhilesh’s uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav at the party’s emergency national convention, held on January 1, 2017, amid the Yadav family feud.

When the Agra convention re-elected Akhilesh and Naresh, the party also amended its constitution changing the term of the national and state president from three years to five years.

After the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll results, Akhilesh Yadav, on July 3, had dissolved the national and the state executives of the party. The SP is currently busy with its membership drive.