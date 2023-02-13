Akshay in awe of Tiger Shroff; pens a heartfelt note

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are just 15 days into the shoot of Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ and Akshay is in complete awe of Tiger.

The actor took to his Instagram account to pen a heart-felt note addressing Tiger. He praised the young actor for his enthusiasm towards fitness that has encouraged him to push his boundaries too.

In a lengthy note, shared along with a video, the 55-year-old actor wrote: “Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger. We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate. (sic).”

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2.0’ is going to be an action-packed movie which also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F and Janhvi kapoor. The movie is expected to release in December this year.

