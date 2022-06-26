Al-Noor pip T-Sports in Asian Handball Men’s Club League

T-Sports players in action against Al-Noor Club.

Hyderabad: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Noor Club thrashed India’s T-sports Club 40-33 in the Asian Handball Men’s Club League at the Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday.

Saudi player Ghazvi scored the first goal of the match and opened the scoreboard and by the end of first half his team got a lead over T-Sports at 21-15. Al-Noor’s Mohammed Aziz Aidi scored 11 goals to guide his side to victory.

In another match, Kuwait”s Al-Qadsiya thrashed Qatar’s Al-Arab 24-16 to emerge table toppers with five points.

Baqer of Al-Qadsiya scored the first goal in the second minute of the match to open their account. Both the teams have played an attacking game. However, Al-Qadsiya took a three points lead over Al-Qadsia 11-8 in the first half. Kuwait”s Ossama scored six goals to guide his team to the victory.