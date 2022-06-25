Al-Najma beats Al-Kuwait in Asian Handball Men’s Club League

Hyderabad: Eid Ali scored 12 goals as Al-Najma Club (Bahrain) defeated Al-Kuwait (Kuwait) 30-29 in the Asian Handball Men’s Club League at the Gachibowli Stadium on Saturday. This is the second victory for Al-Najma.

In another match, Al-Wakra Club (Qatar) downed Mes Kerman (Iran) 25-22. In the first half Al-Wakra’s Assan scored the first goal to open his team account. However, Mes Kerman was in the lead with a point over the Qatar club 11-10 by the end of first half.

Later in the second half Al-Wakra bounced back and defeated the Iran club with three goals. For Al-Wakra Club, Issa was the highest scorer with seven goals.