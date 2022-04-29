Alair Police Station adjudged best in Telangana, fifth in country

Published: Updated On - 04:42 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Hyderabad: The Alair police station under the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate was adjudged the best police station in Telangana by the union Ministry of Home Affairs. It also stood fifth among the top 75 police stations in the country.

On October 2021, a special team from the Ministry of Home Affairs had evaluated the performance of the Alair police station, which falls in the Bhongir Zone. The evaluation was carried out based on the performance and infrastructure of the police station. Citizen feedback was also considered during the evaluation.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat on Friday felicitated officials of the police station for achieving the feat. Three police stations including Alair from the State have been nominated for the best police station award of Ministry of Home Affairs and Alair police station stood top. Apart from this, it also stood fifth among the 75 best police stations across the country.

Bhagwat commended the staff and stated that the Telangana Police was receiving appreciations from all quarters since the formation of the State.

“The Telangana Police force has been striving to provide impeccable services to the citizen round the clock, which ultimately is helping to bring the crime rate down in the State,” he said.

Recalling that the Narayanapur police station in the Commissionerate had won the 13th rank in the country earlier, Bhagwat handed over the Certificate of Excellence which has signatures of Home Minister Amit Shah and Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to the Station House Officer of Alair PS.

