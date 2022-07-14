Alex Drobin makes a successful mark as a travel show host and a realtor in Canada

Hyderabad: There’s nothing more delightful than transforming your passion into a profession. After all, doing what you love with immense passion is the highest level of satisfaction you can achieve. Following his passion and making a name for himself, Alex Drobin has made a remarkable career as a travel host. All those who are avid travel enthusiasts and love watching travel shows must be familiar with Alex Drobin and his work. He has been working as a host for the renowned channel Travel XP.

In his journey, he has documented and travelled to different countries of the world. Living by the quote that states, “To travel is to live”, Alex believes that we have one life, and it should be enjoyed to the fullest. Sharing his experiences of exploring the beauty and culture of different countries like Canada, Taiwan, Ireland, India, Netherlands and the UAE, the travel host continues to learn about the traditional virtues during his travel journeys.

Moreover, he is the host of shows like ‘Food Fact Fun’ and ‘Off the Grid’, which have more than 25 episodes airing across different countries. When asked what he loves the most about his work, Alex said, “My work lets me travel to the unexplored destinations of the world. Besides living in the moment and enjoying it to the fullest, I love to share my travel journeys with people. From gazing at the pictures in books and screens to living them for real, my journey has been one-of-a-kind.”

Apart from his professional work as a travel host, Alex Drobin is also working in the real estate sector. He is a Platinum Award-Winning Real Estate Agent for RE/MAX Professionals Sidorova Inwood Realty in Toronto, Canada. Alex has won several awards and accolades for selling lavish real estate spaces to his clients, including doctors, lawyers, engineers, creators and IT experts across the Toronto region. As much as travelling makes him feel lively, Alex works dedicatedly as a real estate agent.

According to him, having different sources of income is imperative in today’s dynamic world. Therefore, he has not just built a successful empire but is also helping his clients earn good fortunes in the real estate market. “To become successful, you need to get out of your comfort zone and take up challenges that test your potential. I feel privileged to accelerate my career and prosper as a successful travel show host and a realtor”, concluded Alex.