Alexandra Daddario admits she couldn’t hide pregnancy from co-stars

The 38-year-old actress recently announced she is expecting her first child with producer Andrew Form.

By IANS Published Date - 28 July 2024, 12:30 PM

Los Angeles: Actress Alexandra Daddario shared that she failed to hide her pregnancy from her co-stars.

The 38-year-old actress recently announced that she’s expecting her first child with producer Andrew Form.

“One time, I threw up right outside my trailer, and my best friend had to hose it down. I was like, ‘Can someone get me a sandwich, please? And no cold cuts, please?’ Ben was like, ‘Are you pregnant?’ And I’m like, ‘That’s none of your business, and by the way, get me some watermelon’,” Daddario told Entertainment Weekly.

Ben Feldman, who plays Daddario’s on-screen love interest, recalled the actress trying to hide her pregnancy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actor, who also stars alongside Harry Hamlin and Alyssa Jirrels, said: “Alex had a giant secret. Alex was at home with her secret every night.”

Daddario announced her pregnancy earlier this month.

However, the actress also revealed that she previously suffered a miscarriage, describing it as a “very, very painful” experience.

She said she had “a lot of complicated feelings” when she found out she had conceived again.

Daddario added, “It was actually quite hard to process.”