Internet is going gaga over Alexandra Daddario’s skinny-dipping post

Washington: Alexandra Daddario is in vacation mode! And the 36-year-old has left the cold temperatures behind for a tropical getaway. Enjoying her time to the fullest, she dropped a few cheeky snaps from her end-of-the-year vacation to her social media handle.
On Thursday, ‘The White Lotus’ star took to her Instagram handle to share a risque photo of herself wearing absolutely nothing. Daddario flaunted her toned body in the sultry snap, which exposed her bare back to the camera with her lower body covered by a thumb. A beautiful outdoor scene is pictured in the background with mountainous nature views, as the star steps into an infinity pool. “Take a vacation from your problems, Bob,” her social media caption read.
The “Baywatch” star splashed around in the water in the second picture while keeping her bare back to the camera. A fan commented, “This post does solve some problems .” Another wrote, “OMG! You’re unreal.” “These pictures will break the internet,” a fan wrote in the comment section.
According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, the “Percy Jackson” actor played Rachel Patton, a bride who wasn’t happy in her marriage, in season one of “The White Lotus.” The show partially followed the story of her and her overzealous husband checking into a resort for their honeymoon.
Although the second season of the Emmy-nominated HBO series does not feature Daddario, the actor revealed that she had received a call from “The White Lotus” creator Mike White to be a part of the limited series. She’s been cast in the upcoming AMC series “Mayfair Witches.” Daddario became well-known after appearing in “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief” and went on to appear in “True Detective” on HBO and the “Baywatch” movie.