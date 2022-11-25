Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter ‘Raha’

Alia stated that the name has many 'beautiful' meanings in many languages and said that it was the baby's 'wise and wonderful Dadi' Neetu Kapoor, who chose the name.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 AM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt on Thursday took to Instagram to reveal the much-anticipated announcement of the name of her newborn daughter.

Sharing a picture of holding the baby with husband Ranbir Kapoor, Alia wrote, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla – rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her – we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun(sic).”

As soon as the news was announced online, comments poured in with celebs and fans showering their best wishes for the couple and the baby. “Raha Kapoor can I hold you. Can’t wait (sic),” wrote Kareena Kapoor. “Angel baby,” wrote Alia’s best friend and actor Anushka Ranjan.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot in a private ceremony on April 14. The couple welcomed their first child on November 6. Alia shared the news of her daughter’s arrival through an Instagram post.