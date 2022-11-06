| Ranbir And Alia Fans Go Nostalgic As The Couple Welcome Baby Girl

(File Photo) Many fans of the couple took to Twitter and shared the childhood pictures of the new parents and indulged in the nostalgia.

Hyderabad: As soon as the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt becoming parents to a baby girl broke the internet on Sunday, the social media has been flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple.

A fan shared Ranbir’s old biscuit commercial, which had him sharing the frame with a young girl and wrote “It just got real,” in the caption.

In the ad, Ranbir can be seen cheerfully playing with the girl. He teases her with biscuits in his hand as she tries to get hold of it. He eventually lifts her in his arms and gives her a hug.

“He will be the best dad,” replied a fan to the post. “He will adore his baby girl so much,” another said.

Another video of Ranbir during ‘Shamshera’ promotions re-surfaced online. In the video, Ranbir was seen taking fatherhood tips from the ‘Anupama’ actor Rupali Ganguly and said that he wants a baby girl. “Mujhe beti hi chahiye. Alia ko beta Chahiye (I want a baby girl and Alia wants a baby boy),” Ranbir said.

Posting the video on Twitter, “Bringing this back… because his manifestation worked and he is actually a baby girl’s dad. He is gonna be the best dad i know just look at him in this video (sic),” wrote a fan.

Bringing this back… because his manifestation worked and he is actually a baby girl's dad 🥺🫶 He is gonna be the best dad i know just look at him in this video 😭❤️#RanbirKapoor | #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/zFm22JYMee — pratishtha. (@ranbirsfavchild) November 6, 2022

Many twitter users shared a few pictures of Alia Bhatt as a baby girl herself to get an idea of how her daughter might look. “Omg omg omgggg. It’s a GIRLLLL. congrats #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor for the new chapter of life. (sic),” wrote a fan.

It’s a GIRLLLL 🥹❤️ congrats #AliaBhatt #RanbirKapoor for the new chapter of life 🧿 pic.twitter.com/dNEHidCQAn — Aloo (@mashed_potato33) November 6, 2022

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in April this year. The news of her pregnancy was announced by her through an Instagram post in June.