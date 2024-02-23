Alia Bhatt completes filming for ‘Jigra’ directed by Vedang Raina

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 February 2024, 09:11 AM

Mumbai: The upcoming Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina-starrer film ‘Jigra’ wrapped up its shoot on Thursday evening.

Alia took to her Instagram and shared the update with her 83 million followers.

Sharing an array of pictures with her co-actor, the ‘Gully Boy’ actress wrote in the caption, “‘Jigra’ oh, abki teri baari ho @vedangraina. And that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon. 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you (sic).”

The film has been directed by Vasan Bala, who is known for films like ‘Monica O My Darling’ and ‘Peddlers’.

Alia has worked in the film in dual capacity, as ‘Jigra’ is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s own production house Eternal Sunshine.

The film is set to release on September 27, 2024.