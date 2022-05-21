Alia Bhatt joins the league of Bollywood actors to feature in Hollywood film

Mumbai: Having established herself as an actor by playing diversified roles in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt is now engaged in shooting for her first Hollywood film, ‘Heart of Stone’.

Alia Bhatt has entered into a league of stars that has found an international audience.

She started shooting for the film on Thursday.

The Bollywood actor who recently got hitched to an actor Ranbir Kapoor, would be co-starring with Gal Gadot in the Netflix thriller. The film also stars 50 Shades Of Grey actor Jamie Dornan.

The ‘Raazi’ actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself sitting inside the car.

She captioned the post and wrote, “And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again – sooooo nervous!!!! Wish me luckkkkkkk.” Alia’s mother Soni Razdan commented, “Wishing you all the luck in the whole world.” Priyanka Chopra wrote, “You’re gonna crush it!” while Arjun Kapoor called her ‘International khiladi’.

Alia captioned the same photo “Heart of Stone, here I come!” on her Instagram story.

Talking about the movie Heart of Stone, the American spy drama is helmed by Tom Harper and also stars Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready. The film will release on Netflix.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt has recently appeared in two hit films, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘RRR’, both starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She will next be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, co-starring Ranveer Singh, and ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. Also, she will be debuting as a producer with the film ‘Darlings’.