Alia Bhatt stuns in Ivory Lehenga at Anant-Radhika’s Aashirwad ceremony

Alia dazzled on the red carpet in a stunning designer lehenga set.

By ANI Updated On - 14 July 2024, 11:40 AM

Mumbai: After dazzling in a pink ensemble, Alia Bhatt slayed a heavily embroidered ivory lehenga at the Aashirwad ceremony of newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Saturday.

Draped in a beautiful designer lehenga set, Alia stole the spotlight on the red carpet.

Alia wore an ivory-coloured lehenga skirt with golden work, exquisite embroidery and lace embellishments on it that she paired with matching choli and a sheer dupatta draped gracefully over her shoulders.

To complement her outfit, she opted for a sleek hair look and wore a statement gemstone necklace and matching earrings.

She looked regal and ethereal in her traditional attire.

Prior to Alia, her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor graced the red carpet in a black Indo-Western.

On Anant and Radhika’s wedding day, the couple looked beautiful in traditional outfits. Alia opted for a pink coloured sari. She completed her look with maang tika, jhumka and a stunning neckpiece. Ranbir chose to wear sherwani for the occasion. Alia was seen holding Ranbir’s hand as they posed for the camera with a smile.

Anant Ambani, youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony on July 12.

Today, the Ambani family has organised a grand ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ for the couple at Jio World Centre in Mumbai.

The event was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood, Hollywood and several eminent politicians as well as sports personalities and spiritual leaders.

The wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai unfolded as a true fairytale, marked by grandeur and emotional moments.

The high-profile Ashirwad ceremony also saw the presence of celebrities including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan with his family, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, among others.