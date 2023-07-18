Alia, Ranveer launch new song ‘Ve Kamleya’ from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

By IANS Published Date - 06:10 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Pose for a photo during the launch of the new song of their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in New Delhi. (Photo: IANS/Anupam Gautam)

New Delhi: Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday launched their new melodious song ‘Ve Kamleya’, from their upcoming romantic drama ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

The song shows tiff and heartbreak scenes between Alia and Ranveer, some happy glimpses of both the characters’ families. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Talking about the song, Ranveer said: “Karan Johar films always have hit songs. There is something special in Arijit’s spirit, and Shreya’s voice. We are blessed.” He further said that he likes peppy numbers like What Jhumka. “I am dhin chik dhin chik type. My heart is very innocent,” said Ranveer.

Alia shared, “The song launch is exclusively for Delhiites. Sung by Arijit and Shreya Ghoshal. We are blessed that our songs are sung by these stalwarts. I like these kinds of songs.” Calling Alia ‘MC Alia’, Ranveer then requested her to sing rap of ‘What Jhumka’. Earlier, sharing the poster of the song, director Karan Johar had shared the poster of the song, and wrote, “Some songs are more special than others for reasons only your heart can tell…. I remember the moment and day Pritamda presented this beautiful melody to me… I knew in that instant that this would be my favourite song in the album…. @ipritamotticial and as always @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial swept us away with his words.”

The duo – Alia and Ranveer – were in Vadodara on Monday for the promotions. ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ promises to be a cinematic extravaganza, and also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, is all set to hit the big screen on July 28.

The music of the film will be released on Saregama Music YouTube Channel.