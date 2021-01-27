Alien birds threaten Himalayan region

The researchers reviewed data of 339 bird species which have already become established as alien species outside of their native range, distributed all across the globe.

New Delhi: Alien birds are spreading across southeast Asia and could reach India — either due to escaping captivity or after being intentionally released, researchers with the University College London (UCL) warned.

In a study published in Nature Ecology & Evolution, researchers show how the alien species such as the zebra dove are a threat to India, as the Himalayas are particularly prone to the spread of non-native birds.

Native in some of the Southeast Asian countries, the zebra dove (Geopelia Striata) has spread across the region. Now it has alien population in Thailand and Laos, among other countries.

Senior author Alex Pigot of the UCL Centre for Biodiversity and Environment Research said: “Alien species are one of the leading causes of global biodiversity loss. Driven by human actions, alien species also represent a growing threat to food security, human health and many economies.

Predicting where they will spread next, so that we can find ways to mitigate the damage, is an urgent global challenge.”

In particular, parts of Southeast Asia stretching from Sumatra, through the Malay Peninsula, southern China and along the Himalayas as well as sub-Saharan Africa appear to be at risk.

The UK and much of Europe are already home to very high numbers of invasive species — and the methods outlined in this study could predict those species’ next new homes.