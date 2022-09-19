| All About Mms Scandal That Has Rocked Chandigarh University

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:54 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

A woman student allegedly recorded and shared “objectionable” videos of other women students.

Hyderabad: The MMS scandal has rocked Punjab with protests of students at Chandigarh University after reports of private videos of some female students at the hostel being uploaded on a social website platform went viral.

The university has now been shut down till September 24 while two wardens have been suspended for negligence over the matter. Three suspects, including the female student, have been arrested so far in the case.

What exactly happened?

According to students, a female student recorded and shared “objectionable” videos of nearly 60 female students in the university. Many even claimed that the accused had admitted to filming videos of other women and sending them to a man in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla, who uploaded these videos on the internet.

Students were in a state of shock when they saw videos of them having a bath surfaced online.

Stating that the university authorities were trying to cover up the matter, many students started protesting and demanding a fair probe. According to a student, the university denied filming such videos and even the warden misbehaved with girls who raised their voices.

What are the police saying?

Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police Gurpreet Deo said that the accused woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself with the youth and no objectionable video of any other student was found. The police dismissed rumours of some girls trying to attempt suicide as false.

However, several students and netizens are saying that authorities were trying to cover up the incident.

What did the university say?

In a statement, Chandigarh University dismissed “the rumours of seven girls committing suicide”.

“No student committed suicide. Preliminary probe reveals that the accused girl had sent her own pics/videos to her boyfriend. No other material found. FIR filed. Police probing it. I appeal to students & parents not to believe in any rumour (sic),” Dr RS Bawa, pro-chancellor of Chandigarh University told ANI.

“All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. No videos were found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl, which was shared by her with her boyfriend,” the university added.