All set for hassle-free Election Day: Hyderabad DEO

Over 20,000 officials will ensure efficient conduct of polls, said District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: Gearing up for the D-Day on November 30, Hyderabad district election authorities have evinced confidence of ensuring smooth conduct of Assembly elections without any major hiccups. Encouraging all eligible voters to exercise their franchise, District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Monday said that all necessary arrangements had been completed for the Election Day.

With a total of 312 candidates in the fray for 15 Assembly constituencies in the district, a riveting electoral battle will unfold at 4,119 polling stations set up at 1,677 locations across the city. Over 20,000 officials – presiding officers (4,947), assistant presiding officers (4,947), polling officers (9,894), and micro observers (810), have been assigned poll duties to ensure efficient conduct of elections. Additional 369 Sector Officers are also appointed, he added.

Procuring 25 per cent extra EVMs than what would be necessary, all the machines to be used in Hyderabad have undergone required preliminary checks and the first round of randomisation before being stored in Strong Rooms set up for each constituency.

Along with 9,318 ballot units, 5,132 control units, and 5,737 VVPATs will be utilised in the district, all of which will be randomised and earmarked for polling stations on Wednesday morning.

Rose further mentioned that voter information slips have been distributed to almost all households in the city, and asked citizens to contact the 1950 helpline for any queries. The helpline will take calls round the clock, with the Voter Helpline App being the alternative. In addition, along with reminders on phones, audio messages and banners at public places; officials have also roped in 12 influencers in their ‘Vote For Sure’ campaign.

‘Response for home voting positive’

Launching home voting for the first time in the district, Ross said that the response has been positive with voters expressing happiness over the initiative. Of the 838 voters who were finalised for home voting, a total of 733 casted their ballots. While 653 were senior citizens over the age of 80 years exercised their franchise, 80 others were persons with disabilities.

“Unlike last elections, this time an increased number of police officers have also cast their votes in advance. Around 5,000 of them who were assigned poll duties opted for the postal ballot,” he said. So far, around 6,700 votes have been cast through postal ballots, with the window closing on Wednesday.

App to check queue at polling stations

In a bid to make it easy for the voters to plan their day, district election authorities, in a first, are unveiling a unique app that will allow them to assess the rush at the polling station. The app which will be hosted on the GHMC platform will let the users know the number of people standing in the queue. It will also host links to Google Maps, showing routes to the centres.

Further, all of the 4,119 polling stations in Hyderabad will have CCTV cameras covering every inch of the premises. All the feed will be webcast live to offices of respective Returning Officers, District Election Officer at GHMC headquarters and at the Integrated Command Control Centre for Commissioner of Police.