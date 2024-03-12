| All You Need To Know About Indian Govts Major Security Alert For Google Chrome Users

All you need to know about Indian Govt’s ‘Major Security Alert’ for Google Chrome users

The CERT-In's latest security bulletin stated that remote attackers could execute the arbitrary code or cause Denial of Services (DoS) by exploiting the vulnerabilities in the reported versions of Google Chrome.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 08:38 PM

Hyderabad: The Indian government’s cybersecurity agency CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) has reportedly issued a new high-risk warning for users of Google Chrome in the country.

In its warning, the CERT-In has highlighted the vulnerabilities present in the Google Chrome versions which were launched before 122.0.6261.111/.112 for both Windows and Mac operating systems and the versions launched before 122.0.6261.111 for Linux.

The best possible way to avoid falling prey to the threat is to update the Google Chrome browser on your Windows PC to the latest version.

Hazards:

If a device gets exploited by hackers, sensitive data like personal details, credentials of your emails and other accounts, financial details, etc., can be stolen from the browser.

Hackers can install malwares to damage your systems, use your system to commit criminal acts or steal data from it.

How to update Chrome:

Step 1: Open Google Chrome

Step 2: Select the three vertical dots present at the top right corner of the browser

Step 3: Select “Settings” from the drop-down

Step 4: Select “About Chrome”. If there is any update available, download it and then install in on your computer

Step 5: Once the installation is done, restart your Chrome browser to update changes and then start using it.