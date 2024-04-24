KLH Hyderabad with Fortinet launches cybersecurity program

The partnership, formalized through a MoU establishes a strategic collaboration between KLH and Fortinet, with CareerTiQ as the training partner.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: KLH Hyderabad Campus of KL Deemed to be University, in collaboration with Fortinet, has launched a cutting-edge Cyber Security Program aimed at equipping aspiring graduates with critical skills necessary for thriving in the cybersecurity sector, at its Aziz Nagar campus.

The partnership, formalized through a MoU establishes a strategic collaboration between KLH and Fortinet, with CareerTiQ as the training partner. This initiative aims to address the increasing demands for cybersecurity expertise in the digital era. The curriculum offers an in-depth exploration of current cybersecurity trends and practices, emphasizing practical skills through immersive projects and real-world challenges.

On the occasion, Dr. G. Pardha Saradhi Varma, VC, KL Deemed to be University said, “We believe in empowering our students with the knowledge and skills that are in high demand, thereby opening up expansive career opportunities in global arenas. This is a crucial step towards achieving this goal.”

Tailored for the 2025 batch of engineering graduates, the program features a selective admission process to ensure that only the most capable candidates are chosen. It includes an 80-hour curriculum vetted by industry experts, a 30-hour capstone project, and the use of innovative teaching methodologies, all designed to prepare students thoroughly for the challenges of the cybersecurity industry.

Kusala Gade, Program Head – APAC Region at Fortinet; Mario David, VP, OD at JPMorgan Chase & Co, Dr. Giridaran, CEO and MD, of CareerTiQ, Dr. A Ramakrishna, Principal of KLH, and others were present in the MoU signing ceremony.