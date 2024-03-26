Blue Cloud Softech Solutions lauded for boosting cybersecurity expertise in Indo Dutch challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 March 2024, 06:50 PM

Bcs

Hyderabad: City based BSE listed, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd (BCS), a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, has been acknowledged for its significant contribution to the successful execution of the Operational Threats/International Cybersecurity Attack Vectors Challenge conducted by the Indo Dutch Cybersecurity School (IDCSS) in association with the Government of Telangana and Cybersecurity CoE-Digital Signature Council of India, a press release said.

As a key participant and mentor, BCS provided cutting-edge challenges and valuable guidance to the participants, furthering their knowledge and expertise in the field of cybersecurity.

The IDCSS team expressed their special thanks to BCS during the closure meeting, which was graced by esteemed dignitaries including Huib Mijnarends, Deputy Ambassador for the Kingdom of Netherlands, Dr. Sriram Birudavolu (CEO-CCoE), Gince Kuruvilla Mattam (Deputy Chief of Mission, Hague Center for Strategic Studies), and Michael Rademaker (Deputy Director, Hague Centre for Strategic Studies).

Speaking on the occasion Janaki Yarlagadda, Executive Director, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Ltd said that the Cybersecurity market is projected to reach USD 273 billion by 2028, that is a CAGR of 10.56 percent.