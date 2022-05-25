| All You Need To Know About Quad Summit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Hyderabad: The four-nation grouping, Quad, agreed to deepen cooperation on infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region and share a commitment to addressing debt issues, which have been exacerbated by the Covid pandemic in many countries. Read here all about Quad, member nations and their objective…

The Quad unveiled several initiatives to counter China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific, including a partnership to monitor regional waters and plans to provide $50 billion in infrastructure assistance, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the grouping’s constructive agenda will strengthen its image as a force for good.

Timeline

In 2004, the US, Australia, India and Japan came together to form a “core group” after the Indian Ocean tsunami, to provide humanitarian and disaster assistance to the affected region.

The idea of Quad was first mooted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2007. However, the idea couldn’t move ahead with Australia pulling out of it, apparently due to Chinese pressure.

Finally in 2017, India, Australia, the US and Japan, came together and formed this “quadrilateral” coalition. The Quad leaders held their first formal summit in 2021 and met again virtually in March.

Objectives of Quad

One of the primary objectives of the Quad is to work for a free, open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. In March 2021, the Quad leaders in a joint statement titled ‘The Spirit of the Quad.

According to the Spirit of the Quad, the group’s primary objectives include maritime security, combating the Covid-19 crisis, especially vis-à-vis vaccine diplomacy, addressing the risks of climate change, creating an ecosystem for investment in the region and boosting technological innovation.

India, a key partner

India is one of the key partners of the four-nation grouping, which strategically counters China’s growing assertiveness and military rise. As a Quad member, India has the support of other Quad nations and can seek their help if Chinese assertiveness rises on the borders.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a border standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 2020 when the two sides were involved in a violent face-off. Since then the two countries have held several dialogues to resolve the dispute

PM Modi at the summit

The mutual trust and determination among the Quad member countries is giving new energy to democratic forces and encouraging a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the second in-person summit of the four-nation grouping.

Earlier, the US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he is committed to making America’s partnership with India among the closest on earth, saying there is so much that the two countries can and will do together.

The China factor

Since the formation of Quad, China, which has territorial disputes with many countries in the strategic Indo-Pacific region, has been opposing the four-nation alliance, terming the group a “tool” to contain its rising power.

China has described the four-nation coalition an “Asian NATO,” though unlike the European alliance there is no mutual-defense pact in effect. Quad members, however, maintain that the group is meant to deepen economic, diplomatic and military ties among the four countries.