Alliance Francaise Tour 2023 to be held in Hyderabad

Lecomte de Bregeot, renowned for his innovative approach to electro music, is geared up to offer a fresh perspective to the world of French music.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:14 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: Alliances Françaises is all set to introduce two French artists in India, Lecomte de Bregeot, an electro music DJ, and Maya Kamaty, a singer rooted in the traditional Maloya music from Reunion Island, a French overseas territory.

The duo is set to mesmerize the vibrant city of Hyderabad on December 9 at Xena Brewery and Kitchen, as part of the Alliance Francaise Tour 2023, showcasing the organization’s dedication to fostering cultural exchanges between India and France through the universal language of music.

Also Read The Weeknd praised for donating $2.5 mn to help people in Gaza

Lecomte de Bregeot, renowned for his innovative approach to electro music, is geared up to offer a fresh perspective to the world of French music.

Adding another layer to this musical tapestry is Maya Kamaty, a prominent Maloya musician and singer of Indian origin from Reunion Island, who will bring a taste of her land’s rich musical tradition to India.

In addition to their performances, both artists will conduct workshops, providing a unique opportunity for local audiences and professionals to engage directly with these maestros. This interactive approach aligns with the multi-layered approach that the Cultural Department of the Embassy of France is promoting.

Apart from Hyderabad, the duo will also be performing in Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai, and other cities.