Allu Arjun in Hindi remake of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’?

Actor Karthik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are reprising the characters of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the Hindi version while Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala will be seen in key roles.

By | Published: 9:25 am 10:01 am

Hyderabad: ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ is one of the greatest hits in the career of Allu Arjun. The family drama was a sensational hit at the box office commercially as well praised for its narrative. Now, if reports are to be believed the remake rights were sold out for Rs 9 crore.

The grapevine has it that the Hindi makers have approached Telugu star Allu Arjun for a guest role in the remake. Although several reports surfaced stating that the actor will be playing a cameo in the film, there is however, no such cameo role actually in the original ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’.

Fans have to wait as to how this tailor-made guest role will fit in for the Icon Star.

Allu Arjun will enter the big league of pan-India with his upcoming actioner ‘Pushpa’. And the guest role in Hindi remake of ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’ serves as a precursor to his debut in the north. ‘Shehzade’ is what the title is in Hindi and top major players in Bollywood film production are bankrolling the project.