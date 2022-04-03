Allu Arjun pens heartfelt note for his ‘sweetest soul’ Allu Ayaan

Published: Updated On - 04:35 PM, Sun - 3 April 22

Hyderabad: One of the most happening stars of the Telugu as well as Indian cinema, actor Allu Arjun always makes time for his family, despite his busy schedules. He also keeps treating his fans and followers to some cute photos and pictures of his children – Ayaan and Arha.

The actor, who is currently basking in the stupendous success of pan-Indian film ‘Pushpa’, is celebrating his son Allu Ayaan’s birthday today. Ayaan, who was born on April 3, 2014, turns eight today.

Taking to his Instagram account, the ‘Ala.. Vaikunthapurramulo’ actor posted a selfie with his son and penned a heart-warming note, “Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the love of my life, my baby , my sweetest soul Ayaan . May the coming days bring joy, love and laughter into your life. #alluayaan(sic).”

Recently Ayaan has also made a reel where one can watch him imitating his uncle Varun Tej from ‘Ghani’. The video created lots of buzz on the social media.

