Allu Arjun visits RTO for Int’l Driving License for “Pushpa-2”

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 09:06 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telugu star actor Allu Arjun visited the Regional Transport Authority (RTO) office in Khairatabad on Wednesday for an International Driving License.

It is learnt that the actor obtained an International Driving License specifically for shooting ‘Pushpa-2’ in foreign locations.

The film’s director Sukumar has reportedly organised chase sequences in these settings, where driving mandates possession of an International Driving License for the actor to drive in those places.

The RTO officials met the actor and made the entire process go smoothly. Allu Arjun’s photo, signature and other credentials were recorded for the purpose. As per the rules, the applicant, irrespective of the status, must visit the RTO concerned in person to register for the driver’s licence, take test and receive the licence.

Even in the past, several actors from Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, NTR Jr and Prabhas had visited the Khairatabad RTO for the same.

‘Pushpa 2’ is set to hit theaters on August 15, 2024, in multiple languages.With the immense success of Pushpa-1, fans are eagerly anticipating its release.