On 13th anniversary, Allu Arjun says he has ‘flourished’ because of wife Sneha’s company

Taking to Instagram stories, Allu shared two pictures with wife Sneha.

By IANS Published Date - 6 March 2024, 02:47 PM

Mumbai: Star Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy, whom he lovingly calls “cutie”, have completed 13 years of marital bliss and the actor has penned a heartwarming note on the special occasion.

One was a throwback image from the day of their marriage.

For the caption, the actor wrote: “Happy Anniversary cutie. It’s been 13 years now — I have flourished because of your company. I draw energy from your tranquility. Too many many more till the end of time.”

In 2011, Allu Arjun married Sneha in Hyderabad.

The couple have two children, a son named Ayaan and a daughter Arha, who was in the Samantha Prabhu-starrer ‘Shaakuntalam’.

Allu Arjun is all set for the release of the second instalment of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise.

The film, titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, is set to release in August.