Allu Arjun celebrates 42nd birthday, greets fans with ‘namaste’

During the early hours of Sunday, the actor stepped out sporting a stylish, colorful shirt paired with white pants to express gratitude to fans for their overwhelming love.

By IANS Updated On - 8 April 2024, 01:19 PM

Mumbai: A swarm of fans gathered around Allu Arjun’s house in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of their beloved star on his 42nd birthday. The superstar greeted them with a ‘namaste’.

Several videos posted by those present, showed the star standing on a podium next to the fence. He is seen greeting the crowd that is cheering him. A few clips also showed that the sea of fans were carrying gifts for their icon.

Talking about Allu Arjun, the entire country is currently awaiting the teaser of his upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is set to drop on Monday at 11:07 AM on the occasion of his birthday.

A new poster from the film was unveiled on April 7, which showed the actor’s character of Pushparaj sitting in a chair with an axe in his hand.

‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media. ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ will be released on August 15, 2024.