Alluri Row: KTR counters Kishan Reddy

Published Date - 09:23 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Hyderabad: Mincing no words, Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday slammed the BJP leaders, especially union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy for what he termed as their poor understanding of Telangana’s history.

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy had tweeted earlier. “Only those belonging to Nizam family & aligning with today’s Razakars will question Alluri Sitarama Raju’s contribution towards India’s independence. As a leader who inspired tribals to fight British across India, he fought for tribal rights including for tribals in Nizam region”

Striking back, the Industries Minister tweeted “Pity you culture-less Minister Kishan Reddy and the other Gujarat ke Ghulams for your pathetic understanding of Telangana’s history. Oh, I forgot you were the one who ran away when all of us resigned in Telangana agitation. Alluri Garu is a warrior and we all respect him.”

The war of words between the TRS and BJP leaders triggered following union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements on Thursday during Telangana Formation Day celebrations in New Delhi. He had said that Alluri Sitaramaraju, a freedom fighter, who hailed from Andhra region had fought for tribals in Telangana.

Earlier in the day, responding to a tweet, the Industries Minister tweeted “The side effects of being coached at WhatsApp university. BJP is a party that has no history of democratic struggle; neither in India’s freedom nor in Telangana formation. Their only strength is the double engine of Jhoot & Jhumla.”

