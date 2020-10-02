Almost all Mulugu villages getting Mission Bhagiratha water

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Mulugu: Almost all the habitations are being supplied potable drinking water under the State government’s flagship programme ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ in Mulugu district.

Against a total of 505 habitations in nine mandals in the district, water is being supplied to 496 habitations, according to Rural Water Supply (RWS) officials.

While the construction of 381 new overhead tanks was taken up under the scheme, 378 have been completed and only three are under progress. On other hand, the officials have repaired 224 existing ones besides laying 1,036.78 km pipeline and giving 84,587 tap connections in the district. The restoration of the damaged CC roads was completed for a length of 42.29 km against 44.84 km.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, District Collector S Krishna Aditya said he had conducted a meeting with the RWS officials recently and directed them to ensure water supply to all the habitations by filling the gaps, if any. “New colonies in the villages, double bedroom houses constructed in the district, all the government schools, colleges, offices and Angawandi centres should also be given tap connections,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .