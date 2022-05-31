Amaal Mallik spills the beans on why he almost quit music

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:43 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Amaal Mallik

Hyderabad: Over several decades, the name Mallik has become synonymous with music in the Hindi film industry. The flagbearer of a rich musical legacy, Amaal Mallik has become his generation’s most sought-after music composer. From assisting as a music composer to becoming one himself, his journey has come full circle.

An absolute constant on everyone’s playlist, Amaal’s repertoire shines with chartbusters like ‘Phir Kabhi’, ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ and ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’, and several popular singles too. Riding on the success of his 100th track, ‘Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyu’ which has garnered praise from fans and critics alike, Amaal Mallik is MTV Beats Artist of the Month! Catch him on MTV Beats as he discusses the journey so far, his love for music and everything in between.

The young pathbreaker will be seen giving fans an insight into the making of some of his well-known tracks, challenges, and achievements in his career.

Amaal almost quit music, after his debut song fared less than expected but destiny had other plans for him. Reminiscing about that one song which was his linchpin at a crucial juncture in his professional trajectory, convincing him to not give up, Amaal shared, “I composed ‘Sooraj Dooba Hai’ and decided that if the audience loved the song, only then will I pursue music as a vocation. The song has played a pivotal role in my career because it instilled the belief in me that I can be a musician as well as a composer.”

Witness Amaal Mallik as he shares fun trivia about himself, talks about his inspirations, his biggest turns-offs and a lot more.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .