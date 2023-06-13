Amazon Apple Day Sale: Great deals on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 plus

Also included in the sale are discounts on bank cards and exchange offers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:09 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: Amazon has launched a new sale called Apple Day, where Apple lovers can grab iPhones for an affordable price. The deal offers massive discounts on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Plus. So, we say that you can bag the iPhone at an affordable price with Amazon’s offer before June 17. Also included in the sale are discounts on bank cards and exchange offers.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 with 128 GB worth Rs 79,999 has got a 15 percent discount, dropping the price to Rs 67,999. The iPhone 14 (256 GB), which was originally priced at Rs 89,900, is now available for Rs 77,999. Additionally, the iPhone 14 with 512 GB of storage is now available for Rs 97,999, down from its previous price of Rs 1,09,900.

iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus (128GB) is currently available for Rs 76,999, which is 14 percent off its original price of Rs 89,900. Additionally, during the Apple Day Sale, the iPhone 14 Plus (256GB) is available for Rs 86,999, where its original price is Rs 99,900.

iPhone 14 Pro

The iPhone 14 Pro 128GB and 256GB variants, which were previously priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900, respectively, are currently offered at discounted rates of Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,34,990, respectively, during the present Apple Sale Days on Amazon.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

The iPhone 14 Pro Max in the 128GB configuration, which was initially listed at a price of Rs 1,39,900, is now accessible for a discounted price of Rs 1,27,999. The iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB variant, which had a starting price of Rs 1,49,900, is also on sale for Rs 1,43,990.