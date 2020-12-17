Amazon asks US judge to set aside $10 billion JEDI award to Microsoft

The decade-long JEDI cloud contract meant for modernisation of the US armed forces was awarded to Microsoft in October 2019.

San Francisco: More than a year after Microsoft was awarded the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, cloud computing contract in the US, Amazon is pursuing its legal battle challenging the decision, this time asking a US judge to set aside the award to Microsoft.

After Microsoft was awarded the decade-long contract, Amazon cloud computing business arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), filed a bid protest directly to the Department of Defense (DoD), challenging the decision.

The company vowed to continue its protests after the Department of Defense reaffirmed in September that it did a re-evaluation of the contract proposals and found that Microsoft has won the contract.

AWS in a court filing unsealed on Tuesday attacked the re-evaluation process.

Amazon believes that the re-evaluation process was highly flawed, and subject to undue pressure from the US President, TechCrunch reported.

After the US Department of Defense announced the decision of its re-evaluation of the contract proposals in September, AWS said that the DoD’s re-evaluation is “nothing more than an attempt to validate a flawed, biased, and politically corrupted decision.”