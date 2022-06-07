Amazon India announces Machine Learning summer school

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:12 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Hyderabad: Amazon India on Tuesday launched the second edition of Machine Learning (ML) Summer School, an immersive programme that aims to provide students an opportunity to learn key ML technologies.

Conducted over four weekends in July, the course will provide students with an opportunity to gain skills on key ML topics, including Supervised Learning, Deep Neural Networks, Sequential Models, Dimensionality Reduction, Unsupervised Learning and two new modules, Reinforcement Learning and Causal Inference, according to a press release.

The ML Summer School is open to students in the penultimate or final year of their Bachelor’s, Master’s, Integrated Masters or PhD degree enrolled in any campus in India. Eligible students have to take an online assessment focused on basic ML concepts and math fundamentals on topics such as probability, statistics and linear algebra, it said.

The top 3,000 students are then enrolled in ML Summer School to attend eight virtual classroom sessions over four weekends, each session followed by live question and answer sessions.

The participants can also take part in Amazon ML Challenge, to practise hands-on application of skills and learning acquired via modules to solve a real-world problem statement, it added.

Registrations are now open and for more details and registration, interested students can visit https://amazonmlsummerschoolindia.splashthat.com/.