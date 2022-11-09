Amazon joins TVS Motor Company to scale EV mobility in India

As part of this collaboration, a fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for Amazon's last-mile deliveries.

New Delhi: Amazon India and TVS Motor Company on Wednesday announced a collaboration on electric two and three-wheeler deployment, helping to further drive electric mobility in India.

The two companies will also pilot TVS Motor‘s electric vehicle solutions through partner bases and delivery associates across the country.

“This will support our supply chain in minimising the environmental impact of our operations and contribute to Amazon India’s goal of inducting 10,000 EVs into our fleet by 2025,” said Abhinav Singh, Director, Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon India.

In 2020, the e-commerce major said its fleet of delivery vehicles in the country will include 10,000 EVs by 2025. The induction of these EVs is in addition to Amazon’s global commitment of 100,000 EVs by 2030.

“With the great success of TVS ‘iQube Electric’, we now intend to expand our electric offering across multiple segments and commercial mobility stands at the opportune inflection point,” said Manu Saxena, Senior Vice President, Future Mobility, TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor is ready with electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler product options for business-to-business (B2B) segment, along with an ecosystem of connected service and alternate ownership.

In addition, the two companies will work in tandem to examine EV use cases for various Amazon business groups for its network and logistical requirements.