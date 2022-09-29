Amazon Metaworld opens at IIT-Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:23 PM, Thu - 29 September 22

As part of "The Great Indian Festival", Amazon India has announced the opening of ‘The Amazon Metaworld’ experience for its customers in Hyderabad at the IIT-H campus at Kandi in Sanagreddy district.

Sangareddy: Amazon India announced the opening of ‘The Amazon Metaworld’ experience for its customers in Hyderabad at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) campus at Kandi in Sanagreddy district on Thursday as part of Amazon’s The Great Indian Festival. The students and faculty of the IIT-H visited the Centre and enjoyed the experience.

Director, Amazon India, Kishore Thota said with 11 lakh sellers and 2 lakh local stores, the Great Indian Festival celebrates lakh of sellers, offering crores of products to customers on Amazon.in, including unique products from Indian SMBs and local stores.

In Telangana itself, Amazon sees a 25 per cent increase in sellers as compared to last year. “As we enter the month-long festival, we are fully prepared to serve our customers with a wide selection at a great value with the comfort and safety of shopping from anywhere at any time,” he said

“The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region are an important market for Amazon India, and we are happy to bring the Amazon Metaworld experience to our customers in Hyderabad,” Kishore said.