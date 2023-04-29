Amazon Prime Subscription price hike in India, check new list

The free two-day shipping, Prime Video streaming on up to two devices, and other features of the standard Prime membership are all included in these plans.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:22 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: Amazon Prime hiked the subscription prices for monthly and quarterly plans without any official announcement in India. The monthly subscription has been hiked to Rs 299 from Rs 179, and the new price for a three-month subscription is Rs 599. The annual subscription price remains the same at Rs. 1,499.

Amazon has launched a new yearly membership plan called Prime Light for Rs. 999.

The free two-day shipping, Prime Video streaming on up to two devices, and other features of the standard Prime membership are all included in these plans. This plan has no subscription for Prime Music streaming or Prime gaming benefits. The Prime Light membership limits SD quality.

Check out the new Amazon Prime India new price list

Amazon Prime monthly subscription: Rs 299

Amazon Prime quarterly subscription: Rs 599

Amazon Prime annual subscription: Rs 1,499

Amazon Prime Light subscription: Rs. 999

tags: Amazon Prime Subscription price, Amazon Prime Subscription new prices, Amazon Prime