Amazon Prime Subscription price hike in India, check new list

The free two-day shipping, Prime Video streaming on up to two devices, and other features of the standard Prime membership are all included in these plans.
Hyderabad: Amazon Prime hiked the subscription prices for monthly and quarterly plans without any official announcement in India. The monthly subscription has been hiked to Rs 299 from Rs 179, and the new price for a three-month subscription is Rs 599. The annual subscription price remains the same at Rs. 1,499.
Amazon has launched a new yearly membership plan called Prime Light for Rs. 999.
The free two-day shipping, Prime Video streaming on up to two devices, and other features of the standard Prime membership are all included in these plans. This plan has no subscription for Prime Music streaming or Prime gaming benefits. The Prime Light membership limits SD quality.
Check out the new Amazon Prime India new price list
Amazon Prime monthly subscription: Rs 299
Amazon Prime quarterly subscription: Rs 599
Amazon Prime annual subscription: Rs 1,499
Amazon Prime Light subscription: Rs. 999
tags: Amazon Prime Subscription price, Amazon Prime Subscription new prices, Amazon Prime