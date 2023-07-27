Amazon Web Services launches AI-powered healthcare-focused services

By IANS Published Date - 05:55 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

San Francisco: Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced a wide range of healthcare-related applications and services that include generative artificial intelligence (AI) resources designed to assist clinicians in transcribing and evaluating their conversations with patients.

The company launched AWS HealthScribe, a new HIPAA-eligible service empowering healthcare software vendors to build clinical applications that automatically generate preliminary clinical notes by analysing patient-clinician conversations.

With AWS HealthScribe, users can provide a robust suite of AI-powered features designed to accelerate clinical documentation in their clinical application, according to the company.

Healthcare application builders can integrate AWS HealthScribe in their clinical application to provide key highlights of the patient visit to the medical practitioner. “By consolidating these capabilities, AWS HealthScribe reduces the need for training, optimising, and integrating separate AI services and building custom models, allowing for faster implementation. Customers can focus on delivering value to their end users without worrying about optimising individual AI components,” AWS said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Moreover, the company mentioned that 3M Health Information Systems (HIS), Babylon Health and ScribeEMR are among the companies already using HealthScribe.

Machine learning on AWS enables 3M HIS to transform clinician workflows and laborious processes to help health care organizations streamline clinical documentation and billing, said Garri Garrison, President, 3M HIS. AWS HealthScribe is available in preview in the US.

Amazon has also announced AWS HealthImaging, a service designed to make it easier to store, transform, and analyse medical imaging data “at a petabyte scale”. Customers can use HealthImaging to run medical imaging apps from a single copy of each medical image in the AWS cloud.

It also supports dynamic pricing for active and archive data, as well as “subsecond” image access latencies from AWS’ Frequent Access or Archive Instant Access storage tiers.