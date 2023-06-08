Ambati Rayudu meets Jagan again

Ambati Rayudu along with CSK owner's daughter Rupa Gurunath met Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy at his residence on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Tadepalli: Former Indian cricketer Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu met Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy at his residence here on Thursday.

Daughter of Chennai Super Kings owner N. Srinivasan, Rupa Gurunath, was also present.

Rayudu and Rupa displayed the trophy CSK won in IPL 2023 on the occasion.

The cricketer also told Jagan that he was keen to play a role in development of sports and creation of infrastructure for the purpose in the state and the Chief Minister assured him that the government would chalk out an effective programme in accordance with his suggestions.

This is the second Rayudu met Jagan in recent times giving room for speculation that he is likely to take the plunge into politics.