Ambati Rayudu’s ‘Rohit Sharma as CSK captain after MS Dhoni’ remark creates ripples

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 March 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: With weeks to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Mumbai-based franchisee Mumbai Indians’ decision of replacing captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya is still disappointing fans.

Pandya’s appointment as captain for MI, after a two-year stint with Gujarat Titans, is still the most-talked about topic among IPL fans.

Meanwhile, Ambati Rayudu, who played for both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, expressed his views on the 17th edition of the IPL. In an interview with News 24, Rayudu put forth an interesting view, and expressed his desire to see Rohit Sharma replace MS Dhoni as CSK captain, should he retire after this year’s IPL.

“I want Rohit Sharma to play for CSK in 2025. I feel he is very much capable of leading the men in yellow,” said Rayudu, who was a member of the trophy-winning CSK team which beat Gujarat Titans in last year’s final.

He also opined that the Mumbai Indians management replaced Rohit Sharma in a haste and added that the franchisee should have stuck with him captaining for this season, with Pandya, who is returning to the team playing under him.

“Both the Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans set-ups are very different. Coming from the GT to MI as a captain could be difficult for Pandya,” said Rayudu.

Rohit Sharma is a five-time IPL trophy-winning captain, who won his first championship in his inaugural season as captain.